8MIN20SEC By Eliana Rubin Goes Up At Culture Lab LIC This December.

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

8min20sec a new musical by Eliana Rubin directed by Jennie Hughes and produced by Forager Theatre Company will premier at Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101) as a part of the Emerging Artist Residency Program December 4th - 6th with show times at 7:30pm and December 6th - 7th with showtimes at 3pm. Tickets are available now.

8min20sec by Eliana Rubin is a collection of musical reckonings. It takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds for the sun's light to reach our Earth. In our story, the sun has just burned out and we explore how people reckon with their imminent demise. This brand new, original musical is composed of eight short stories woven together with Greek chorus style interludes all with different musical stylings. Featuring big, Broadway 11 o'clock numbers, silly, goofy, campy love songs and heartbreaking, reflective ballads each beginning when the sun is announced to have gone out. We witness different reactions to the world-ending news, but each story begs the question: how can we hold on when we have to let go?

The show is produced by Forager Theatre Company as a part of Culture Lab LIC's Emerging Artists Residency program. Forager is "an independent nonprofit that builds spirited, joyful, holistic experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere." Forager has previously produced tick, tick...BOOM! at the New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, Flora the Red Menace at Court Square Theatre, and numerous plays, concerts, readings, and classes across New York City. Rubin's work has been staged at The People's Improv Theatre and The Tank and she has developed several plays through Forager Theatre Company. This latest piece, 8min20sec explores the end of the world and how different people reckon with their imminent demise.

"The main message of this piece is to live in the present." says Rubin "This show began as a short play for my NYU / ETW 2nd year project several years ago and I have always wanted to explore it further. "

"We took our time pulling from devising sessions led by Mukta Patek who is now one of our lovely actors. Through the devising we gathered some real responses to what Eliana had already drafted, using her short play as the source material. We discovered that there are as many reactions to the news "The sun has burned out, you have 8minutes to live" as there are people in the room! This process allowed us to really explore the nuances of human reactions to catastrophe and create something truly meaningful" says Jennie Hughes, co-producer and Artistic Director of Forager.

This show will be directed and choreographed by Jennie Hughes with music direction and orchestrations by Ashley Grace Ryan, associate direction by Jacqueline Keeley, intimacy direction by Theresa Alexander. Stage Managed by Agnes Scotti and Natalie Kane. Ensemble cast featuring: Jett Roberts, Mukta Phatak, Iris Rodrigo, Víctor Vázquez, Amari Flynn, Raine Higa, Juan Castro, Dyoisa Wiggins, Audrey Wilson, Lucrezia Zichichi. Scenic and Props design by Ren Orth, Lighting Design by Lauren Nychelle, and Costume Design by Paola Castañeda, Marketing by Iris Rodrigo, Intern and Media support by Matthew Parks, Music Supervision by Alex Parrish.

Shows will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3pm from December 4th - 7th. Tickets can be purchased through Culture Lab LIC.