Nominations Announced for the 2025 BESSIE AWARDS

The New York Dance and Performance Awards, THE BESSIES, will present the 2024 and 2025 Bessie Award nominations at a public announcement ceremony on January 20 at 7 p.m. at Dixon Place Theater, 161A Chrystie Street.

The Bessies, New York City’s longstanding awards for excellence in dance and performance, will announce nominees selected by an independent committee of industry professionals. Performances presented between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024, and between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, were eligible for nomination.

The organization continues its restructuring process, which began in 2024 to support long-term sustainability and organizational growth. Guided by its inaugural Board of Directors, the Bessies is working toward establishing independent nonprofit status, strengthening internal structures, and forming new partnerships. While the viewing of dance works is currently paused, the organization anticipates resuming its activities soon.

The Bessies notes that community support through contributions and partnerships will help maintain its platform for recognizing and uplifting dance artists across New York City.

2024 BESSIE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreographer/Creator

Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, Brinda Guha — Can We Dance Here? (The Joyce Theater)

Mai Le Ho — LayeRhythm:Rhythm Konducta (Nublu)

Hyejin Jeong, Sung Hoon Kim, Jaeduk Kim — One Dance (David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center)

Chanon Judson and mame Diarra Speis of Urban Bush Women — Haint Blu (St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Brooklyn)

Wanjiru Kamuyu — A disguised welcome… (The Chocolate Factory Theater)

nia love — UNDERcurrents (Harlem Stage)

Kyle Marshall — Onyx (The Joyce Theater)

Sydney L. Mosley, et al — PURPLE: A Ritual In Nine Spells (Clark Theater at Lincoln Center)

Koma Otake — You (Danspace Project)

Shamel Pitts — Touch of Red (New York Live Arts)

Annie Rigney — Get Up My Daughter for Martha Graham Company (The Joyce Theater)

Hofesh Shechter — Cave for Martha Graham Company (The Joyce Theater)

Outstanding Performer

LaTasha Barnes — Swing Out! (The Joyce Theater)

Lena Engelstein — Deepe Darknesse (The Collapsable Hole)

Tamisha Guy — Wild is the Wind (The Joyce Theater)

Paul Hamilton — CEREMONIA (Abrons Arts Center)

Dyane Harvey — Purple: A Ritual In Nine Spells (Clark Theater at Lincoln Center)

Barrington Hinds — Curriculum II (New York Live Arts)

Catherine Hurlin — Like Water for Chocolate (Metropolitan Opera House)

Abdiel Jacobsen — Soul Summit Music Festival (Fort Greene Park)

Edisa Weeks — 3 Rites: Liberty (Mark O’Donnell Theater)

Ensemble — The Rite of Spring (Park Avenue Armory)

Ensemble — Weathering (New York Live Arts)

Ensemble — The Missing Element (Works & Process at SummerStage)

Outstanding Revival

Big Apple Contest (1939) — The Joyce Theater

Castor & Pollux (1980) — The Joyce Theater

Dance (1979) — New York City Center

The Rite of Spring (1975) — Park Avenue Armory

Outstanding Sound Design or Music Composition

Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, Brinda Guha, Ryan Stanbury, Okai Musik, AJ Jagannath — Can We Dance Here? (The Joyce Theater)

yuniya edi kwon, Haruko Crow Nishimura & Joshua Kohl — Boy mother/faceless bloom (New York Live Arts)

Okwui Okpokwasili, Peter Born, Will Johnson, Deah Love Harriott — adaku, part 1: the road opens (BAM Fisher)

Eyal Vilner Big Band — Swing Out! (The Joyce Theater)

Outstanding Visual Design

Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz, Luke Halls — Like Water For Chocolate (Metropolitan Opera House)

Reid & Harriet Design and Andrew Jordan — JEUX + A CHILD’S TALE (Baryshnikov Arts Center)

Janet Wong, Robert Weierzel — Curriculum II (New York Live Arts)

Tuçe Yasak, Hao Bai — Whale Fall Oracle (Performance Space New York)

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer

Baye & Asa

Fadi Khouri

Tiler Peck

Ogemdi Ude

2025 BESSIE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreographer/Creator

Camille A. Brown — I am (The Joyce Theater)

Rennie Harris — Jacob’s Ladder (The Joyce Theater)

Akram Khan — GIGENIS (The Joyce Theater)

Ralph Lemon and Darrell Jones — Low (MoMA PS1)

Lar Lubovitch — Many Angels for Ailey (New York City Center)

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles — CATS: The Jellicle Ball (PAC NYC)

Diane McIntyre — In the Same Tongue (The Apollo Stages)

Earl Mosely — Unleashed (Ailey Citigroup Theater)

Yoko Murakami — Blink (Triskelion Arts)

TweetBoogie — The TweetBoogie Experience (Hostos Center)

Urban Bush Women — Scat! ..The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar (PAC NYC)

Waacking Community (Curated by Princess Lockeroo) — Fabulous Waacking Festival Winter Edition (Imperial Ballroom Dance Studio)

Outstanding Performer

Khalia Campbell — High Life (The Joyce Theater)

Shaquelle Charles — In The Same Tongue (The Apollo Stages)

Jeffrey Cirio / Yue Shi — Ein von Viel (New York City Center)

Jacquelin Harris — Many Angels (New York City Center)

Demetia Hopkins — In The Same Tongue (The Apollo Stages)

Niall Jones — JohnsonJaxxonJefferson (Danspace Project)

Joy-Marie Thompson — JOYBOY (Triskelion Arts)

King Molasses — Untitled 8/2 (Live) – Kendrick Lamar (Bushwig)

Jake Roxander — Onegin (Metropolitan Opera House)

Symara Sarai — I want it to rain inside (New York Live Arts)

Cast of Cats — CATS: The Jellicle Ball (PAC NYC)

House of Juicy + House of Telfar — Performance as a House (The Whitney Museum)

Outstanding Revival

Big Bertha (1970) — The Joyce Theater

Grace (1999) — New York City Center

Quartiers libres revisited (2012) — New York Live Arts

Recuerdo de Campo Amor (1985) — New York City Center

Outstanding Sound Design or Music Composition

Zane Mark — I am (The Joyce Theater)

Angie Pittman, Cody Jensen — Black Life Chord Changes (BAM Fisher)

Dave Price — GIGENIS (The Joyce Theater)

John Scott and Mel Mercier — Begin Anywhere (Irish Arts Center)

Outstanding Visual Design

Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya — LEIMAY (Here Arts Center)

Jill Sigman — Re-Seeding (Encounter #4: The Seamstress) (Out-Front! Festival)

Clifton Taylor — Many Angels (New York City Center)

Cao Yuxi (James) — Dear Lord, Make Me Beautiful (Park Avenue Armory)

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer

Wendell Gray II

Amy Hall Garner

Ishita Milli

Anh Vo