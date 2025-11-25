SHELTER IN PLACE Begins At Sgouros Theater In January

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new comedy set against an approaching Gulf Coast hurricane will make its world premiere in the East Village this winter. Shelter in Place, written by Henry Feldman and directed by Joan Kane, begins a limited engagement January 8–25 at the Sgouros Theater.

Feldman developed the play after decades of hearing the phrase “shelter in place” during major storms while living in Houston. The 90-minute comedy follows five characters confined to the Pelican Bay Bed and Breakfast as a Category 3 hurricane nears. Inside, innkeeper Frank attempts to manage a withdrawn guest, a father who has given up on life, and a son determined to reunite him with his ex-wife.

The cast includes David Cagan, Martin Revere, Jared Ritter, Alyssa Simon, and Haley Watkins. The production features scenic design by Evan Frank, costumes by Cat Fisher, lighting by Bruce A! Kraemer, sound by Ian Wehrle, props by Lytza Colon, and casting by Robin Carus. The show is produced by Ego Actus Theatre Company.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Sgouros Theater at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street. The venue is accessible by stairs only. Tickets are $68 and available online.

Feldman’s previous plays include Sea Level Rise: A Dystopian Comedy, Global Warming: A Comedy, and The Pickle Jar. Kane is the founding artistic director of Ego Actus and has directed productions at HERE, 59E59, Theatre Row, and internationally.

Ego Actus Theatre Company develops work that explores the relationship between art and social change.