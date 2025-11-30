Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop to Present QUEEN OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM Virtual Reading

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop announced a special virtual reading of Queen Opal's Walk for Freedom: The Musical on November 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. PST and 4 p.m. EST via Zoom.

This powerful new work celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," whose tireless advocacy led to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

Co-written by Dr. Janice Liddell and Byron C. Saunders, with music composed by Walter Robert Bland Jr., the production features an acclaimed cast including Gayle Turner, Kay Marion, Ella Simone Tabu, Adrienne Carlotta, Donald S. Henson, John Hayden, Bismark Quintanilla, Michele Quintero and Marta Torres. Byron C. Saunders directs this historic work that goes beyond entertainment to serve as a movement for liberation and justice.

"This is more than a show-it's a movement," said Director Byron C. Saunders. "Through powerful performances and sacred narrative, the production confronts injustice, honors legacy, and invites healing."

The production is part of the Trail to Juneteenth initiative, which seeks to educate and inspire audiences about the significance of Juneteenth while honoring those who fought for freedom and equality. Churches and community organizations are being called upon to support this important cultural work.

Founded in 1973 by Billie Allen Henderson, Clayton Riley, Garland Lee Thompson, and Morgan Freeman during the American Black Arts Movement, the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop is an Audelco and Obie Award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and supporting both new and experienced playwrights who tell stories of the Afro-American diaspora and other traditionally marginalized communities.

For over 50 years, FSWW has been committed to providing artistic and developmental support for playwrights rooted in the Afro-American diaspora and artists who are shaping the theater of the 21st century and beyond. The organization continues its mission to empower writers from diverse backgrounds by providing a supportive environment that nurtures creativity and fosters artistic expression.

From 2016 to 2025, FSWW was in residence at the Billie Holiday Theatre in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. The Workshop is named after Frank Alvin Silvera, a Jamaican-born American character actor and theatrical director who founded the Theatre of Being, a company for Black actors in Los Angeles, California in 1965.

Registration is required for the virtual reading, with only 500 seats available. Supporters can contribute to the official GoFundMe campaign: "Help Bring Queen Opal's Story to Stage."