Photos: Ghost Light Theatre Company's IF THE WORLD REALLY ENDS ON FRIDAY

Go inside the rehearsal room for Ghost Light Theatre Company's final production of the 2025 season, If the World Really Ends on Friday, written by Emilia Harrison Daniel and directed by Caitlin Mayernik. Check out the photos below.

On December 21st, 2012, the world was supposed to end.



If the World Really Ends on Friday follows four middle schoolers during the week leading up to the maybe-apocalypse as they navigate orchestra concerts and school play auditions, first queer crushes, what will happen if the world really ends, and even scarier, what will happen if it doesn’t.

If the World Really Ends on Friday features Roni Ragone, Ethan Williams, Caroline Bachman, and Bailey Jordan Garcia, with stage direction by Kat Sloan Garcia and lighting design by Ethan Foley. Rehearsal photography provided by Avery Ingvarson.

Ghost Light Theatre Company has illuminated New York’s theatrical landscape with up and coming artists. At Ghost Light, we aim to support emerging artists by providing resources for them to actualize their work. Since our founding in 2022, we’ve felt fortunate to bring forth several mainstage productions, workshops of developing plays, and various pop-up fundraisers across NYC; partnering with several landmark institutions such as: The Tank NYC, New York City Center Studios, SoHo Playhouse, and The John DeSotelle Acting Studio.