Valerie David's BAGGAGE FROM BADHDAD is Coming to The NY Society For Ethical Culture In December

The New York Society for Ethical Culture is presenting award-winning performer/playwright Valerie David's acclaimed, autobiographical solo show, Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter.

There will be two performance dates: Saturday, December 6 at 5 PM and Sunday, December 7 at 1:30 PM. Tickets are $5 for Members and $15 for Guests. Join in 30 minutes before showtime for a reception, and stay afterward for a post-show talkback exploring the ethical issues raised by the play. The runtime is approximately 60 minutes, and the production contains mature content.

Baggage From BaghDAD: Becoming My Father's Daughter is a show that mirrors today's growing intolerance of race and religion. Due to religious persecution during the 1941 "Farhud pogrom," writer and performer Valerie David's paternal Middle Eastern Jewish family was forced to flee Iraq and build a new home in America.

This play highlights her family's struggle to immigrate to a new land and transcend their harrowing past, so that love and the importance of family triumph. It's not just a Jewish story, but a narrative that anyone can relate to, with having to immigrate to another country, being forced to evacuate during wartime, suffering bullying, and the ramifications of having to adapt to a foreign culture that's not so welcoming.

Baggage From BaghDAD finds humor and hope, even in the darkest of times. It recounts how this painful legacy shaped Valerie's own life and her evolving relationship with her father, uncovering a story of survival, identity, and ultimately, reconciliation.

Her family's personal narrative mirrors broader global issues, from the struggles of Ukrainian and Gaza refugees, the Gaza/Israel conflict, and the current resurgence of Anti-Semitism and religious discrimination worldwide. Directed by award-winning director Karen Carpenter with Sound and Projections by award-winning designer Andy Evan Cohen.