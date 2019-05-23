Urban Stages to Present SUMMER MELODIES 2019

Continuing its 35th Anniversary season, Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director) proudly announces the line-up for a brand-new festival patterned after its award-winning series WINTER RHYTHMS. SUMMER MELODIES 2019 will begin Thursday, June 20 featuring some of New York's best musical performances through Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Urban Stages Theatre (259 West 30th Street, just East of 8th Avenue). Tickets are $30 ($45 for two shows in one day), for tickets and full schedule please visit www.urbanstages.org or call (866) 811-4111.

This summer's benefit series will present 10 shows, many of them created especially for SUMMER MELODIES, including Jeff Macauley's Where Did The Gentleman Go? The Songs Of Bobby Troup & The Life Of Scotty Bowers; Sean Harkness's Summer Solstice, A Windham Hill Retrospective; Tom Toce's Songwriter In The House; BMI Musical Theater Workshop Songwriters Showcase; Christine Lavin's On My Way To Hooterville; Daniel Cainer's Gefilte Fish & Chips; and Stephen Hanks Presents Celebrating Democracy: Riding The Blue Wave to 2020!.

SUMMER MELODIES' creative team includes sound and lighting design by Kim T.Sharp, Disnie Sebastien as Production Manager and former Winter Rhythms Producer Peter Napolitano as Creative Consultant. The festival is produced by Tom Toce, who also produced WINTER RHYTHMS 2018 and has been associated with that celebrated series as a featured songwriter and producer for the past seven years. The series will benefit the development program of new musical theater projects at Urban Stages.

WINTER RHYTHMS 2018 marked the tenth year that Urban Stages welcomes noted musical artists to its stage during the holiday period. The mission of WINTER RHYTHMS is to bring the talents of well-known and up-and-coming singers, musicians, lyricists and composers to the attention of the New York theater community while performing at Urban Stages Theater. WINTER RHYTHMS was the winner of the Bistro Award for Outstanding Series and the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series MAC Award. Proceeds from WINTER RHYTHMS benefit Urban Stages' acclaimed Outreach Program, which brings over 200 free "arts in education" presentations to libraries and schools throughout the five boroughs.

Current Performance Schedule*

THURSDAY, JUNE 20 at 7pm: JEFF MACAULEY: WHERE DID THE GENTLEMAN GO? THE SONGS OF BOBBY TROUP & THE LIFE OF SCOTTY BOWERS

"Where Did The Gentleman Go?" looks at the songs of Bobby Troup and the life of Scotty Bowers, two ex-marines who made new lives for themselves in Los Angeles. They each took divergent but intersecting paths to find their fortunes and boy, did they find them. Bobby Troup became an esteemed composer, writing "Get Your Kicks On Route 66" among other post-war pop hits. Scotty Bowers got his kicks on Hollywood Blvd. working in a gas station and as a bartender and romancing just about every star in Hollywood. Jeff Macauley recently won the 2019 MAC Award for Male Vocalist with his fourth consecutive nomination.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 at 7pm: TBA

SATURDAY, JUNE 22 at 7pm: TBA

MONDAY, JUNE 24 at 7pm: Sean Harkness: SUMMER SOLSTICE, A WINDHAM HILL RETROSPECTIVE FEATURING WILL GALISON

Acclaimed international guitar artist Sean Harkness is in high demand as a performer and composer on solo guitar. Joining Sean will be master harmonica player Will Galison. Will has worked with Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Peggy Lee, and many others. Their music includes Brazilian, Argentine, American Standards, and Folk.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 at 7pm: TBA

WEDNESDAY JUNE 26 at 7pm: Tom Toce: SONGWRITER IN THE HOUSE

MAC Award-Winning songwriter Tom Toce reprises his solo show Songwriter in the House, which was nominated for a MAC Award in 2016 for Male Debut. Tom brings his blend of wry and tuneful songs to Summer Melodies, aided by Sean Harkness on guitar and Jon Burr on bass.

THURSDAY JUNE 27 at 7pm: BMI MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP SONGWRITERS SHOWCASE

Members and alumni of the legendary Lehman Engel/BMI Musical Theater Workshop (whose alumni include Maury Yeston, Alan Menken, Michael-John LaChiusa, Bobby Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and many more) will perform short musicals, excerpts from musicals, and other songs as part of a very entertaining evening of songs you probably haven't heard. Produced and directed by Tom Toce.

FRIDAY JUNE 28 at 7pm: Christine Lavin: ON MY WAY TO HOOTERVILLE

Folk music legend Christine Lavin has subtitled her show, "I don't make things up, I just make 'em rhyme." After 35 years, 23 solo albums, 10 compilations, and countless tours, she invites you to come hear why theater stars like Klea Blackhurst, Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Andrea Marcovicci, and Karen Ziemba sing her songs.

SATURDAY JUNE 29 at 2:00pm: DANIEL CAINER: GEFILTE FISH & CHIPS"

Hillary Rollins presents Daniel Cainer's "Gefilte Fish & Chips." Direct from London, award-winning musical storyteller Daniel Cainer brings his internationally acclaimed one-man show, in which he shares personal tales about home, heritage, and identity. It has been said, 'You don't have to be Jewish (or British) to get a kick out of Cainer'. "Gefilte Fish & Chips" is being prepared by producer Hillary Rollins for an off-Broadway production in 2020. You can be an "early adopter" and see it right now at the Summer Melodies!

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 at 7 pm: Stephen Hanks PRESENTS "CELEBRATING DEMOCRACY: RIDING THE BLUE WAVE TO 2020!"

Cabaret Producer, Promoter, Performer Stephen Hanks hosts an All-Star Variety Show featuring 20 terrific singer/performers from the BroadwayWorld Award-Nominated Series CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018. With MAC Award-Winning Musical Director Tracy Stark on piano, the Blue Wavers join forces once again, offering soaring and satiric songs. Performers include: Sandra Bargman, Remy Block, Lane Bradbury, Blair Alexis Brown, Mary Sue Daniels, Rob Davis, Natalie Douglas, Richard Eisenberg, Janice Hall, Laurie Krauz, Jeff Macauley, Sue Matsuki, Katie McGrath, Karen Oberlin, Sierra Rein, Julie Reyburn, Sarah Rice, Brian Charles Rooney, and Lisa Viggiano. Produced by Stephen Hanks.

*Artists, programming and schedule subject to change.





