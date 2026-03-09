Next Life Theatre Company to Present KING LEAR Adaptation FOR BASTARDS at Chain Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next Life Theatre Company adapts Shakespeare's King Lear for their next fully staged production: for bastards: a bastardization of king lear. for bastards will run at Chain Theater from Thursday, March 12th, 2026 to Saturday, March 14th, 2026 each night at 7:30pm, plus a 2pm matinee on Saturday.

Greed, lust, and madness thrust the Lear's family company into chaos in a new adaptation from co-adapters Brayden Stallman and Ava Pirie. This bold deconstruction reframes legitimacy, respectability, and power. This production queers the narrative, interrogates belonging, and illuminates the brutal hierarchies we navigate just to survive.

At Chain Theatre as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.

The cast features John Trindl as Edmund, Adam Weinstock as Lear, Marisa Moureau as Cordelia/The Fool, Maddie Nguyen as Goneril, Conrad Bischoff as Regan, Tom Shane as Gloucester, Laura Tewksbury as Kent, and Adam Schween as Edgar.

The production team is made up of Brayden Stallman (Director/Co-Adapter), Ava Pirie (Co-Adapter), Isaac Goldbaum (Stage Manager/Scenic Designer), Emma Giordano (Choreographer), Katie Harris (Costume Designer), and Gretchen D'Amato (Lighting and Sound Designer).