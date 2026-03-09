Theatre Write Now to Showcase New Plays by Emerging Playwrights in NYC
The plays will be performed as staged readings at the Balance Arts Center every Saturday, April 25th-June 27th.
Theatre Write Now, the generative playwriting cohort, will present its third cycle of new works starting mid-April. Ten early-career playwrights have met every Monday for 12 weeks this spring, creating 10 new plays through communal development at New York City Center.
The Plays/Playwrights:
John Brown's Body by Wil Hart
The Big Slug by Kiley Gaddis
Inspiration Porn by D.A. Mindell
Press One to Continue by Darline Corchado
Back to Back by Rory O'Neill
Home Is Where the Hair Is by Camille Upshaw
Dreamburger; Or, To Live Dreaming by Sheldon Skoboloff
Ruins by Ben Connor
Gem and the Age of Aquarius by Aja Staten
Control Room by Franco Giacomarra
How to Attend:
Public readings will take place at the Balance Arts Center (151 W 30th St, 3rd Fl, New York), and new tickets will go live every Monday starting March 30th. To purchase tickets for the cohort's public readings visit: www.kopcorp.art/twn
Creative team and on-sale announcements can be found on Instagram: '@theatrewritenow'.
Tickets are limited and pricing is pay-what-you-can for all public readings.
