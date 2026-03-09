Theatre Write Now to Showcase New Plays by Emerging Playwrights in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Write Now, the generative playwriting cohort, will present its third cycle of new works starting mid-April. Ten early-career playwrights have met every Monday for 12 weeks this spring, creating 10 new plays through communal development at New York City Center.

The plays will be performed as staged readings at the Balance Arts Center every Saturday, April 25th-June 27th.

The Plays/Playwrights:

John Brown's Body by Wil Hart

The Big Slug by Kiley Gaddis

Inspiration Porn by D.A. Mindell

Press One to Continue by Darline Corchado

Back to Back by Rory O'Neill

Home Is Where the Hair Is by Camille Upshaw

Dreamburger; Or, To Live Dreaming by Sheldon Skoboloff

Ruins by Ben Connor

Gem and the Age of Aquarius by Aja Staten

Control Room by Franco Giacomarra

How to Attend:

Public readings will take place at the Balance Arts Center (151 W 30th St, 3rd Fl, New York), and new tickets will go live every Monday starting March 30th. To purchase tickets for the cohort's public readings visit: www.kopcorp.art/twn

Creative team and on-sale announcements can be found on Instagram: '@theatrewritenow'.

Tickets are limited and pricing is pay-what-you-can for all public readings.