Cast Set For THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Black Watch Theatre has announced the cast of the upcoming Story Concert production of Annie Pulsipher and Alex Petti's THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS, directed by Rachel Klein at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The performance is on March 10th at 7:00 pm.

THE TROUBLE WITH DEAD BOYFRIENDS is a monster musical comedy aimed at the helpless love-struck teen buried in all our hearts and high school diaries. It tells the story of Stella, Grace, and Madison, three BFFs who intend to conjure dreamy prom dates with a sketchy love spell, but inadvertently summon monstrous boyfriends that they must slay to save their town and friendship!

The Story Concert will star Cara Rose DiPietro (co-star Elsbeth) as Madison, Ellis Gage (Off-Broadway's White Rose) as Silence, Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked) as Stella, Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Grace, Jimmy Brewer (Off-Broadway's Scottland, PA) as Zachary, Ben Jackson Walker (&Juliet) as Lucian, Nicholas Parker and Marissa Rosen (City Center's Bat Boy) as Smiley Cindy.

“The Trouble with Dead Boyfriends is about the power of female friendship and the importance of doing whatever it takes to leave a toxic relationship. These weighty themes don't keep the show from soaring along on its crazy fun flight, but they lend it something its titular boyfriends lack: a strong, beating heart. While that's largely due to a witty script and get-up-and-dance musical numbers, a spectacularly comedic cast helps, as do stunning vocal performances from the main trio. Off-Broadway can be hit or miss, but this one hits as hard as a stake through the heart of a vampire.

Produced in association with Kampfire Films, the creative team includes music director Sheela Ramesh, casting by Daryl Eisenberg, and publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $30, and live-stream tickets are available for $10; please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest.