NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences Reveals 2026 Series

New Plays for Young Audiences (NYU Steinhardt) has revealed their June 2026 series at the Provincetown Playhouse!

The series begins on June 1 with Black River by Nathan Yungerberg, directed by Brandon Rashad Butts. Free readings on June 6 at 7pm and June 7 at 2pm. The second script in development is The Time Machine written by playwright Pauline David-Sax and composed by Kristine Jieun Lee, directed by MK Lawson, adapted from the book published by Cardinal Rule Press. Free readings on June 13 at 7pm and June 14 at 2pm.

Their final script of 2026 is Camp Cattywampus by Abigail Duclos and Tess Inderbitzin. Free readings on June 20 at 7pm and June 21 at 2pm. For more information about the series, visit their website.