GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Arkadia Theatre Company

Arkadia Theatre Company has announced its upcoming Off-Off-Broadway production of Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning dark comedy God of Carnage, running March 18-29 at The Factory Series at The Chain Theatre in New York City.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage is an internationally acclaimed satire that dissects marriage, class, civility, and the fragile structures that hold modern society together. Translated by Christopher Hampton, the play became a global sensation for its biting wit and explosive honesty.

Directed by Hadly Patterson and stage managed by Juan C. Ortiz, this production features Misha Vo* as Veronica, Rohith Guttamidhi as Michael, Tony Savage as Alan, and Emely Rachela as Annette.

When a playground altercation between two eleven-year-old boys leaves one injured, their Brooklyn parents agree to meet in a civilized attempt to resolve the matter. Veronica and Michael welcome Alan and Annette into their home to discuss the incident with reason and diplomacy. At first, liberal niceties are carefully observed. But as the evening progresses, and the rum begins to flow, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Brutal, razor-sharp, hysterical, and all too relatable, God of Carnage asks: Are we as civilized as we make ourselves believe? And what does that mean anyhow?

Founded in the Fall of 2022, Arkadia Theatre Company was brought to life by immigrant artists with a bold mission: to create a stage and platform for immigrant artists to share their craft, share their voices, and offer affordable theatre for all. The company is dedicated to inclusion while producing socially resonant work that reflects the multicultural landscape of New York City.

Tickets: For tickets and performance updates, visit arkadiatheatre.com or follow them on Instagram @arkadiatheatre.

(*Equity members appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off-Broadway production.)