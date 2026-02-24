Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Opens Submissions for 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I've written a musical. Now what? Now you enter the development stage of your work. Submit to Broadway Bound Theatre Festival before March 10 and a panel of musical theatre writers will review your work and prepare a written critique.

If selected, you'll present your work this summer to a New York audience, with the help of Broadway Bound Theatre Festival's support staff, that includes state of the art technology, professional guidance and advice, hands-on troubleshooting and our personal guarantee that you will not fail.

BBTF has been co-producing and presenting brand new work since 2016. In their tenth year, they will present work from emerging and seasoned playwrights at the AMT Theatre in the heart of midtown. Your acceptance fee gets your started with hands-on weekly dramaturgy consultations, online readings, web seminars with industry professionals (casting agents, AEA reps, theatre reviewers, sound and lighting designers, to name a few).

They take no producer points, ask for no credit, and offer a variety of services (FOH, ticketing, ushering, feedback, technical support, etc.) so you can focus on your show. They're seeking original, unproduced scripts that push boundaries, inspire conversation, and ignite the imagination. BBTF takes place July 20-August 16. Check us out at: https://www.broadwayboundfest.com