THE MEETING Comes to NYC Fringe in April

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Unleashed will present The Meeting, written by Brian James Polak and directed by Richard Piatt. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festivalwith FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre Studio (312 W. 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) with performances on Wednesday April 1 at 7:55pm, Thursday, April 2 at 7:55pm, Friday April 3 at 7:55pm, Saturday, April 4 at 10:35pm & Monday, April 6 at 7:55pm.

The Meeting is an immersive, near-future gathering disguised as a simple discussion where five former creators navigate a world in which art is forbidden. As memories are shared and language becomes dangerous, the audience is drawn into a tense, darkly funny exploration of identity, resistance, and what it means to be human when expression itself is outlawed.

Theatre Unleashed presented The Meeting at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The production garnered both critical acclaim and a nomination for the Fringe Award for Immersive Theatre.

The cast will feature Theatre Unleashed company members Veronica Matthews, Julia Plostnieks, Kristen Bennett, Marcela Barrientos, and Mitch Lerner.



Theatre Unleashed Resident Artist Joe Luis Cedillo supplies chilling audioscapes as the production Sound Designer. Two of the company's original co-founders, Gregory and Jennifer Crafts, produce.