Infinite Variety Productions Presents Audio-Version Of IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS 

In Their Footsteps will be presented, November 9 - 11.

In honor of Veteran's Day, Infinite Variety Productions invites you to listen and learn. Ashley Adelman's compelling play, "In Their Footsteps" has been reworked into an audio drama and will be presented, November 9 - 11. Join them November 9th, 10th, and 11th, online. Three nights of storytelling, discussion, celebration, and remembrance of our Vietnam War era vets.

Your registration grants you:

One week early ACCESS to the finished radio play; ACCESS to the Zoom Webinar to see the company recording the radio play ACCESS to the panel discussion following your chosen video viewing, all featuring different panelists with unique experiences related to the Vietnam War ACCESS to the Discussion Panels on Nov. 9, 10, and 11 (Guests TBA) Tickets to more than one talkback evening are available. A confirmation email will accompany your registration with directions on how to do so.

ALL TICKETS ARE FREE. They hope you will make a donation of whatever you can to the company so they might be able to continue bringing you such events as this Vertain's Commemoration and Discussion. Purchase tickets at: ivp.simpletix.com/e/60009

The following artists collaborated on In Their Footsteps: The Radio Play to bring it to your ears:

IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS by Ashley Adelman is directed by Ashley Adelman & Andrew Dunn; with technical direction provided by Andrew Dunn and produced by Kelly Teaford. The voice actors include Chrystal Bethell, Kate Szekely, Caroline Peters, Criena House, Niki Hatzidis, with Jessica Schecter and Andrew Dunn.

