BIRTH OF A KING Staged Play Reading at East Harlem's Ethel Battle Velez Community Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first developmental staged reading at the Ethel Battle Velez Community Center (Formerly James Weldon Johnson Community Center) in East Harlem, The Birth of A King is a retelling of the Christmas Nativity Story.

Set in biblical times, this dramedy highlights a theme relevant today: the value of Hope.

The reading will take place on Dec 13 at 2 p.m. at the Ethel Battle Velez Community Center (Formerly James Weldon Johnson Community Center).

Join for an afternoon filled with drama, laughter, music and excitement. Be prepared to be transported to another time in History. Admission is free.

The reading is directed by Precious Sipin and Andy Jean-Gilles, and produced by Kenneth Cox, Andy Jean-Gilles, and Precious Sipin.

The reading stars Marina Laguerre, Jessica Semidey, Timothy 'StoneDancer' Coleman, Shanay Cook, Erik Nolan, Carita Ebanks, Brian Hibbler, Rochelle Milligan, Faith Hester, Carolyn Laws-Parker, Nancy Rosa, and Alonzo Deshazo.