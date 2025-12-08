THEY HAVE A VERY LOVELY LIFE: A SEX AND THE CITY TALE Comes to Parkside Lounge

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alex Bedder and Harron Walker have announced the one-night-only return engagement of THEY HAVE A VERY LOVELY LIFE: A SEX AND THE CITY TALE. Back by popular demand at Parkside Lounge after its past sold-out engagements last year at C’mon Everybody, tickets for the December 15, 2025 show are available now. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to COIN, Callen Lorde’s health program for sex workers, which provides free care in an affirming, supportive environment.

Join cast members Bianca Leigh (Broadway’s “Oh Mary”), Esther Fallick (“Esther Updates Her Book” ), Cherry James (Fagtasia, Brooklyn drag legend featured on Vogue.com), Flower Tortilla (“Red Ink”), Rose Dommu (author of BEST WOMAN) and Pierce Hughes (nightlife host and legendary door girl in Brooklyn) as they reimagine an oft-maligned episode of the HBO series and transform it into a cuckoo A Christmas Carol.

“It all started with the idea to perform this infamous episode, which despite its rancid, dated dialogue, is still a guilty pleasure for so many in the queer community,” said Bedder. “We couldn’t help but wonder… was there a way to elevate and contextualize the story? Then the voice note from Harron arrived - ‘Hear me out… what if we did it as A Christmas Carol?’ and the concept just kept evolving from there.”

“‘The tranny episode,’ as I always refer to it, is an episode of Sex and the City that has aged like sliced apples,” said Walker. “It’s truly demented—like, at one point one of the women refers to trans women as ‘boobs on top, balls down below.’ Where did that even come from? No one has ever said that! Before or since! I hope that our show proves to be the perfectly twisted tribute (slash critique slash celebration) that the episode rightly deserves.”

The sold-out original productions of THEY HAVE VERY A VERY LOVELY LIFE debuted at C’mon Everybody on September 17 and December 17th, 2024, led by cast members Joan Summers, Macy Rodman, Cherry James, Harron Walker, Pierce Hughes and Brooklyn diva Chiquitita and raised hundreds of dollars for the Cecilia Gentili Legacy Fund and GLITS. An excerpt from the script has been published in the anthology Sex Change & The City from Girl Dad Press.

Alex Bedder’s productions include a long-running series of readings of reality television episodes, as well as a solo performance of Tati Westbrook’s “Bye Sister” video. Harron Walker is a writer and journalist whose essay collection AGGREGATED DISCONTENT: Confessions of the Last Normal Woman, was released by Penguin Random House on May 20, 2025.