THE DIVINE DATING GAME to be Presented at The Players Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Divine Dating Game by Sam Gordon and Madelynne Whitt will be presented at The Players Theatre from December 4th - 21st, 2025.

In this choose your own adventure style play, the newly single Daphne Collins navigates her complicated dating life with the help of a little divine intervention. Will she reconnect with an old flame, stir up a workplace romance, or overthrow the Church of Slayentology in the name of love? YOU get to decide! No two performances will be the same, so come join the fun and help decide the outcome of the story!

The cast includes: Haley Henson, Sheena Zhang, Kayla Smith, Logan Rhys, Ranier Acosta, Alison Hagen, Kris Jai Pruitt, Lea Hulsey, Jonah Goldman, Milton Daniel Lopez, Jamie Cayer, and Avery Pate. Swings Aaron Lamm, Chloe Rigler-Gryj, Skylar D'Andrea, and Campbell Pate round out the company.

The play is directed by Sam Gordon with Anne Marie Tobin as Stage Manager/Assistant Director. The creative team includes lighting designer Zoe Griffith, Costume Designer Sam Gordon, props master Madeleine Yu-Phelps, marketing director Katie Brown, and producer Randall Simmons.