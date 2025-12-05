CHESTNUTS 2 - An Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts is Coming to the American Theater Of Actors

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Experience a hilarious evening of one-acts by veteran comedy writers Gary Apple ("The Simpsons," "Christmas In Hell"), Dirk Burrows ("Catch And Release," "The Poly Plays"), Don Loftus ("The Springvale Armadillo," "Illusion," "The Archway"), and Alice Scovell ("The Rewards of Being Frank," InunDATEd," "Love's Labour's Won"). This special event runs from December 9th through December 14th at the American Theatre of Actors..

The production boasts a talented ensemble of 11 performers, including Tora Nogami Alexander*, Matt Biagini*, Adam Bryant*, Bethel Caram*, Justin Choi, Victoria Freedman, Mark Gordon*, Jason Duval Hunter, Pamela Joy, Eddie Sanchez, and Wesley Williams.

Audiences can look forward to the world premieres of one-act plays "Oh Deer!" and "Frosty, the Aptly-named Snowman" by Scovell and "Acme Toast" by Apple, as well as the seasonal favorites "Dreidel" and "Champagne" by Burrows and "Perhaps A Sidebar For Christmas" by Loftus, all adding up to 90-minutes of holiday laughter.

"My recent works have been full-length off-Broadway and regional productions," says Scovell. "What a delightful change of pace to present quirky sketch comedy in an intimate setting!"

The first CHESTNUTS, the brainchild of Apple and Burrows, was performed in December 2023 to enthusiastic audiences. Don't miss CHESTNUTS 2. It's Chestnuttier!