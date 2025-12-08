Cast Set for FRIGID New York's World Premiere Of FALLING OUT: A New Musical At UNDER St. Marks

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Falling Out, a new musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Josée Weigand-Klein, directed by Anthony Logan Cole with Musical Direction by Calvin Hitchcock. The show will run January 4-February 1, 2026 at UNDER St. Marks.

In a downtown New York music bar the ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities float on the air. Worlds collide when a melancholic transplant meets a musician with a past. Together they create a discordant harmony that will uncover the truths they both need to face to reshape their lives. This immersive production marks the world premiere of acclaimed musician and songwriter Josée Weigand-Klein's musical of heartbreak and redemption.

The ensemble cast of actor/musicians will feature Amelia Grace Beckham, Gavin Cole, Alex Crossland*, Patrick Dinnsen*, Matthew Liu*, and Ashley Margaret Morton*.

*Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

The creative team includes Scenic & Props Design by Mikaila Beca-Dorion, Lighting Design by Zach Pizza, and Sound Design by Emerson Wachnik, with Music Director Calvin Hitchcock and Production Stage Manager Meg Dowling.

Performances will take place on: Sunday, January 4 at 7pm (Press Preview); Tuesday, January 6 at 6pm (Press Preview); Friday, January 9 at 7pm (Opening Night); Sunday, January 11 at 7pm; Tuesday, January 13 at 6pm; Friday, January 16 at 7pm; Saturday, January 17 at 10:30pm; Sunday, January 18 at 7pm; Tuesday, January 20 at 6pm; Friday, January 23 at 7pm; Saturday, January 24 at 10:30pm; Friday, January 30 at 7pm; Saturday, January 31 at 10:30pm; Sunday, February 1 at 7pm (Closing Night)

Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.