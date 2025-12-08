Cast Set for FRIGID New York's World Premiere Of FALLING OUT: A New Musical At UNDER St. Marks

The ensemble cast of actor/musicians will feature Amelia Grace Beckham, Gavin Cole, Alex Crossland, Patrick Dinnsen, Matthew Liu, and Ashley Margaret Morton.
FRIGID New York has revealed the full cast and design team for their World Premiere of Falling Out, a new musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Josée Weigand-Klein, directed by Anthony Logan Cole with Musical Direction by Calvin Hitchcock. The show will run January 4-February 1, 2026 at UNDER St. Marks.
In a downtown New York music bar the ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities float on the air. Worlds collide when a melancholic transplant meets a musician with a past. Together they create a discordant harmony that will uncover the truths they both need to face to reshape their lives. This immersive production marks the world premiere of acclaimed musician and songwriter Josée Weigand-Klein's musical of heartbreak and redemption.
The ensemble cast of actor/musicians will feature Amelia Grace Beckham, Gavin Cole, Alex Crossland*, Patrick Dinnsen*, Matthew Liu*, and Ashley Margaret Morton*.
*Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association
The creative team includes Scenic & Props Design by Mikaila Beca-Dorion, Lighting Design by Zach Pizza, and Sound Design by Emerson Wachnik, with Music Director Calvin Hitchcock and Production Stage Manager Meg Dowling.
Performances will take place on: Sunday, January 4 at 7pm (Press Preview); Tuesday, January 6 at 6pm (Press Preview); Friday, January 9 at 7pm (Opening Night); Sunday, January 11 at 7pm; Tuesday, January 13 at 6pm; Friday, January 16 at 7pm; Saturday, January 17 at 10:30pm; Sunday, January 18 at 7pm; Tuesday, January 20 at 6pm; Friday, January 23 at 7pm; Saturday, January 24 at 10:30pm; Friday, January 30 at 7pm; Saturday, January 31 at 10:30pm; Sunday, February 1 at 7pm (Closing Night)
Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.
