Soweto Gospel Choir Announces Set List for Colden Auditorium Performance Tonight

The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir announced the set list for its concert in Queens' Colden Auditorium tonight.

This internationally acclaimed 20-member South African ensemble brings an electrifying mix of soul-stirring harmonies, powerful messages, and vibrant African rhythms to the stage. Along with their signature freedom songs, inspirational anthems, and global favorites, the Choir also delivers fresh, joyful interpretations of beloved holiday classics.

The set list is as follows:

Melodies

Nonkonyane Ka Ndaba

Modimo

Dichaba

Litshonile Lilanga

E Ke Dumetse

Sechaba

Mbai Mbai

Freedom Medley

Dance & Song

Pass Me Not Gentle Saviour

Silent Night

Joy to the World

Oh Holy Night

Merry Christmas

You’ll Never Walk Alone

Hallelujah