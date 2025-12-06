 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Soweto Gospel Choir Announces Set List for Colden Auditorium Performance Tonight

The concert is at 8 p.m.

By: Dec. 06, 2025
Soweto Gospel Choir Announces Set List for Colden Auditorium Performance Tonight Image

The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir announced the set list for its concert in Queens' Colden Auditorium tonight.

This internationally acclaimed 20-member South African ensemble brings an electrifying mix of soul-stirring harmonies, powerful messages, and vibrant African rhythms to the stage. Along with their signature freedom songs, inspirational anthems, and global favorites, the Choir also delivers fresh, joyful interpretations of beloved holiday classics.

The set list is as follows:

  • Melodies

  • Nonkonyane Ka Ndaba

  • Modimo

  • Dichaba

  • Litshonile Lilanga

  • E Ke Dumetse

  • Sechaba

  • Mbai Mbai

  • Freedom Medley

  • Dance & Song

  • Pass Me Not Gentle Saviour

  • Silent Night

  • Joy to the World

  • Oh Holy Night

  • Merry Christmas

  • You’ll Never Walk Alone

  • Hallelujah




Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos