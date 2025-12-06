Soweto Gospel Choir Announces Set List for Colden Auditorium Performance Tonight

The concert is at 8 p.m.
The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir announced the set list for its concert in Queens' Colden Auditorium tonight.
This internationally acclaimed 20-member South African ensemble brings an electrifying mix of soul-stirring harmonies, powerful messages, and vibrant African rhythms to the stage. Along with their signature freedom songs, inspirational anthems, and global favorites, the Choir also delivers fresh, joyful interpretations of beloved holiday classics.
The set list is as follows:
Melodies
Nonkonyane Ka Ndaba
Modimo
Dichaba
Litshonile Lilanga
E Ke Dumetse
Sechaba
Mbai Mbai
Freedom Medley
Dance & Song
Pass Me Not Gentle Saviour
Silent Night
Joy to the World
Oh Holy Night
Merry Christmas
You’ll Never Walk Alone
Hallelujah
