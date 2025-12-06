St. George Theatre's THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Starts Run December 12

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St. George Theatre's Christmas Show starts performances December 12 on Staten Island.

Performances are Friday, December 12 through Sunday, December 14. Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. Doors open one hour before showtime.

The Christmas Show is a heartwarming Christmas story that whisks the audience on a magical journey from the North Pole to Times Square, Clove Lake Park, The Rainbow Room, a Living Nativity, and beyond featuring an all-star cast of Staten Island’s finest talent.

A grandmother gathers her loved ones around to share a cherished Christmas story, capturing the heart and soul of the holiday season. From the cozy comfort of her home, the tale transports the audience on an enchanting journey through a series of mesmerizing scenes—from the snowy wonder of the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, to the dazzling lights of Times Square, the tranquil beauty of Clove Lake Park, and the timeless elegance of The Rainbow Room. The journey culminates in a breathtaking, iconic Living Nativity, a heartfelt celebration of Christmas.

Audiences will also be treated to a spectacular excerpt from the beloved classic The Nutcracker, along with the sensational Richmondettes, an all-star ensemble of dance superstars from across Staten Island. With a troupe of elves, ragdolls, tumblers, and pretty bells, the show overflows with sparkle and holiday cheer! Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with tradition, excitement, and pure holiday magic.

This two-hour production features over 100 talented volunteer performers and brings together a dynamic mix of local legends and rising stars, including Vinnie Medugno, Marcus Simeone, Bill Newstad, Jenny Kelly, Carmen Stone, Al Pica, Victoria Billalba, Madison Gattullo and more! The stunning performances are accompanied by a live orchestra, under the direction of Michael Morreale and choral director Tom Cintula.

Petrides High School Choir will be performing at 6:50pm and the Petrides High School Orchestra (lobby performance at 6pm) at the Friday night show.

Marsh Avenue Expeditionary Learning School Chorus will be performing at 1:50pm before the Saturday 2pm show.

A beloved holiday tradition, this event also serves as a fundraiser for the St. George Theatre Restoration, Inc., ensuring this historic venue continues to shine as a cultural beacon for generations to come.