Chloe Radcliffe Brings CHEAT To Ars Nova

Comedian, actor and writer Chloe Radcliffe is bringing her acclaimed hit solo show CHEAT back to New York City for one night only on Friday, December 12 at Ars Nova. CHEAT, directed by Oliver Butler (What The Constitution Means To Me) is a bitingly funny dissection of Chloe’s history of cheating in every relationship, and how suppressing the “bad person” inside of us doesn’t make it go away.

FYI: seeing the show does not make you a cheater…in fact, avoiding seems way more suspicious.

Chloe is a celebrated stand-up comedian, fresh offstage from taping her upcoming stand-up special, but Chloe and Oliver have developed CHEAT into theater, while maintaining every ounce of Chloe’s stand-up hilarity.