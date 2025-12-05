Chloe Radcliffe Brings CHEAT To Ars Nova

Chloe can be seen in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film Is This Thing On?, in theaters December 19.
Comedian, actor and writer Chloe Radcliffe is bringing her acclaimed hit solo show CHEAT back to New York City for one night only on Friday, December 12 at Ars Nova. CHEAT, directed by Oliver Butler (What The Constitution Means To Me) is a bitingly funny dissection of Chloe’s history of cheating in every relationship, and how suppressing the “bad person” inside of us doesn’t make it go away.
FYI: seeing the show does not make you a cheater…in fact, avoiding seems way more suspicious.
Chloe is a celebrated stand-up comedian, fresh offstage from taping her upcoming stand-up special, but Chloe and Oliver have developed CHEAT into theater, while maintaining every ounce of Chloe’s stand-up hilarity.
Chloe can be seen in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film Is This Thing On?, in theaters December 19. She was named one of Deadline’s 15 Comedians Ready To Break Out In 2025. Oliver Butler directed the Broadway premiere of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Other directing highlights include premieres by Will Eno (Gnit, The Plot, The Open House — Obie Award winner), Jordan Harrison (The Amateurs) and Samuel D. Hunter (A Bright New Boise).
