THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS Opens 2022 Applications Today

Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced that the 11th annual application for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are now open and will run through April 18, 2022. The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals will take place in person in NYC for the first time since 2019.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are a free, rigorous professional intensive for early career theatermakers. Over the course of one week, six playwrights, six directors, six producers, twenty-four actors and one composer engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions, and their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays and The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. Nationals present an opportunity, at no cost, for early career artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. Each year, The 24 Hour Plays seek the very best of the next generation of theatermakers and arm them with what they need to find their way in this business - each other.

"The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities around the world for transformative experiences," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays, "The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are no different. They have served as a launchpad for so many incredible artists at the turning point in their professional careers. We're excited to welcome the next generation of theatermakers to join us this July."

Previous Nationals have featured panel discussions, breakout conversations and workshops with Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Claire Danes, Kristoffer Diaz, Maria Dizzia, Timothy Douglas, Rachel Dratch, Joel Marsh Garland, Lucas Hnath, Julia Jordan, Hansol Jung, Thomas Kail, Karen Kohlhaas, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Aasif Mandvi, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, Austin Pendleton, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Max Posner, Adam Rapp, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Lucy Thurber, Liesl Tommy and many other stage and screen professionals.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry. They work on and off Broadway, in TV and film and in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Gracie Gardner, Ken Greller, Dave Harris, Gethsemane Herron, Laura Jacqmin, Josh Koenigsberg Mike Lew, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Liliana Padilla, Eliana Pipes, Andrew Rincón, Harrison David Rivers, Korde Arrington Tuttle and Celine Song; actors Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Alice Kremelberg, Elizabeth Lail, Naomi Lorrain, Tedra Millan, Bobby Moreno, Ebonee Noel, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith, Chelsea Spack, Haskiri Velazquez and Natalie Walker; producers Shariffa Ali, Kelcie Beene, Hope Chavez and Carly Hugo; and directors Lyndsay Burch, James Dacre, Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

The 24 Hour Plays celebrates the diversity of the theatrical field and seeks to make the application process equitable for every early career artist. We actively encourage artists of all races, ethnicities, creeds, classes, abilities, genders, identities, affiliations, and orientations to apply for this program. If you have any accessibility concerns either with the application or the program, please reach out to madelyn@24hourplays.com so that we can make the necessary accommodations.

For additional information, and to access the application, visit: http://24hourplays.com/nationals/

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 800 artists that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations produce The 24 Hour Plays in professional theaters, colleges and high schools, touching everyone from celebrities to students. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong. www.24hourplays.com Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays