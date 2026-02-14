Review Roundup: Theatre for a New Audience's THE TRAGEDY OF CORIOLANUS

Theatre for a New Audience's production of The Tragedy of Coriolanus is running now at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, and critics are sharing their thoughts.

The production is directed by Ash K. Tata, and stars McKinley Belcher III as Coriolanus, Mickey Sumner as Aufidius — reimagined as a woman in this production — and Roslyn Ruff as Volumnia, Coriolanus’s mother.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Generally, the acting proves spotty. Possibly that thudding, bass-heavy sound design by Brandon Keith Bulls, icy music by David T. Little and an intermittent yellowish atmospheric haze undermines performances. A less than charismatic McKinley Belcher III is a handsome though mostly stolid Coriolanus; speaking the blank verse, he tends to hit the cadences hard. The greater disappointment is the director’s slack, unimaginative shaping of the crucial scenes involving those so-swayable Roman people, who collectively become the drama’s motivating force. Clad in East Village mufti, they’re noisy but scarcely suggest a dangerous Roman mob. Perhaps it would have been wiser to invest more in additional actors and their rehearsal than in tech.

Billy McEntee, TimeOut: Coriolanus is not Shakespeare’s most compelling work, but this production’s standout actors, anchored by Belcher, could make you think otherwise. The plot includes war, politics and a civic uprising as the Roman general Coriolanus vanquishes the rival Volscians only to plead for their alliance when his arrogant refusal to display his battle wounds gets him banished from Rome. The ping-pong of allegiances threatens to get confusing, but director Ash K. Tata keeps the action clear and active, and projections by Lisa Renkel and Possible help define the locations. Other sequences are less clear; during battles, the video design sometimes becomes a muddled first-person shooter game, à la Call of Duty. But the performances are always crystalline.