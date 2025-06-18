SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES and CREDITORS Set Audible Release Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audible Theater and TOGETHER concluded their collaboration at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City, celebrating an extraordinary eight weeks of critically acclaimed new work, industry-shaping events, and exceptional audience engagement. This also marked TOGETHER’s inaugural season.



Jeremy Blocker, Audible Head of Live Creative Producing, said, “Our collaboration with TOGETHER has been an unparalleled success, and we’re proud to have teamed up with them on their inaugural season. Providing audiences here in New York access to the work of these brilliant artists has been a wonderful first step. We look forward to the global release of these two plays as Audible Originals later this fall and to extending the life and impact of these remarkable works.”



TOGETHER’s first season was headlined by two acclaimed, sold-out plays directed by Ian Rickson and presented in repertory – the New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors, with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.



Both plays, which received “Critics’ Picks” from The New York Times, were recorded in audio during their runs and will be released globally on Audible this fall – Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes on October 9 and Creditors on November 13 – as Audible Originals, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes will be available as an Audible Original on October 9, 2025. Creditors will be available on November 13, 2025.



As part of a unique collaboration aimed at removing barriers to the performing arts, Audible Theater and TOGETHER distributed over 13,000 affordable and complimentary tickets to community organizations over the course of the run. They worked with TDF to offer complimentary tickets for 25% of the house at every performance to a range of community organizations. Another 25% of tickets were made available for purchase on the day of each performance through a digital lottery and in-person at the box office, priced at $35.



Audible Theater and TOGETHER also curated a variety of accompanying events at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Four Monday night readings, attended for free by approximately 800 patrons, included Mingus by Tyler English-Beckwith, directed by Kenny Leon, with Taye Diggs and Olivia Washington; Where Storms Are Born by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Miranda Haymon, with Joshua Boone, Kecia Lewis, Okieriete Onaodowan, Malika Samuel, Britton Smith, and Ar'iel Stachel; Venus by Steve Yockey, directed by Dara Malina, with Merle Dandridge and Zosia Mamet; and The Sandwich Ministry by Miranda Rose Hall, directed by Ian Rickson, with Sutton Foster, Midori Francis, and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Additionally, three well-attended artist workshops were held during the residency, two post-show cast-talkbacks and two panel discussions with panelists including Isaac Butler, Rachel Chavkin, Moisés Kaufman, James Ijames, Itamar Moses, and Lila Neugebauer were enjoyed by hundreds of patrons following their performances.

Comments