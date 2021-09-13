IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? Comes to The Daryl Roth Theatre This Fall

Candace Bushnell, the critically acclaimed, internationally best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY, will bring her new stage show, Is There Still Sex in the City?, to New York following a successful world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse. The show will run Off-Broadway at The Daryl Roth Theatre for a 12-week limited engagement. Previews begin on November 13th with an opening night set for December 7th.

Tickets are on sale at 10:00 AM today and can be purchased at IsThereStillSexInTheCity.com.

Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell, marks her stage debut in the city that started it all. Audiences will experience Bushnell's saucy humor and spot-on insights into life, love, relationships, and hear stories about how a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon. The production will be directed by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire).

"Working in the theater has been a lifelong dream since I first came to New York," said Candace Bushnell. "I'm thrilled to share my story at The Daryl Roth Theatre. This is an evening to laugh, cry, celebrate and most of all, come with your friends and make some new ones too!"

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

"Candace is an incredible storyteller who has given women ownership of their true feelings. She brilliantly conveys how we really talk to each other about sex, men, and our ambitions - and she does it with humor and in very high heels," said Tony Award-winning producer Robyn Goodman. "We are delighted to bring the next iteration of Candace's story to the stage and introduce this show to existing fans and a new generation of women and men in New York City."

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, and Josh Fiedler.

Tickets start at $49. For complete details and to purchase tickets, please visit Telecharge.com or call 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. The in-person box office for Is There Still Sex in the City? will open on November 1st.

All audience members are required to be fully vaccinated OR provide proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to performance or proof of a negative antigen test taken up to 6 hours prior to performance. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. There are no refunds once a ticket transaction has been completed. Exchanges due to health concerns will be available through Telecharge Customer Service or online up to two days prior to the ticketed performance, subject to availability.

For more information, please visit IsThereStillSexInTheCity.com or find the show on all social platforms at @IsThereStillSex.