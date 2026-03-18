Lincoln Center Debuts 'Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC' Multimedia Project

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Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is debuting Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC, a monumental new multimedia project by artist Josh S. Rose, on view on the Hauser Digital Wall in the Karen and Richard LeFrak Lobby of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

Spanning photography and video, Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC is an ode to life, movement, and the performing arts in New York City. The expansive 140-foot digital mural traces the city’s choreography on and off the stage — from the spontaneity of the street to the precision of the ballet — capturing the shared experiences between everyday life and performance.

Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC travels across nearly every aspect of Lincoln Center’s vast array of performing arts institutions, including The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Film at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center Theater, The Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, New York Philharmonic, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and School of American Ballet.

The imagery seamlessly intertwines moments inside and outside the various theaters and public spaces with performers, students, audiences, and ordinary people. Likewise, these moments intertwine Lincoln Center’s contemporary performing arts with its historic past, ranging from an homage by Ladies of Hip-Hop referencing the historic breaking battle between local rival crews Dynamic Rockers and Rock Steady Crew at Lincoln Center in 1981 (making it one of the first major cultural institutions to recognize the art of breaking), to a performance by the New York Philharmonic conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, to EPIC Players, a theater company dedicated to showcasing neurodiverse artistry. These are only a handful of the myriad scenes that compose the rich, living tapestry of Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC.

Rose’s connection to New York City stretches back to the 1980s, where his earliest encounters in the city found him spending time with the likes of Keith Haring, visiting museums, seeing plays, and generally immersing himself with fellow artists in the art scene. “I’ve never stopped visiting the city over all these years,” Rose continued. “My relationship with New York is that mix so many people know: part insider, part outsider. I’m close enough to catch the details, but still outside enough to pay tribute to the place.”

Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC is both a culmination and an evolution of Rose’s years-long practice translating movement into image, transcending the expectations of a genre that tends to heroize athleticism and instead highlighting the raw, unfiltered emotion of movement and the rhythms of artistic labor. In his practice, Rose has devoted himself to photographing dancers and performers not as isolated subjects but as true collaborators, developing a distinct visual language that brings his vision to its fullest expression in Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC and cementing him as one of the leading artists capturing other art forms.

Lincoln Center Arrival Tableau, NYC joins physical and digital artworks on view on the Lincoln Center campus as a large-scale video installation on the Hauser Digital Wall inside the Karen and Richard LeFrak Lobby of David Geffen Hall.