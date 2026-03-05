Video: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at EBKM's (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel in a new trailer ahead of its Off-Broadway run. The piece is written and created by EBKM, and features Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprising their performances for the New York engagement.

Heartbreak Hotel begins performances on Friday, March 20, and officially opens Tuesday, March 24, for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, April 19 at the DR2 Theatre.

This one’s for the young hearts, the old hearts, and the broken hearts. From the acclaimed New Zealand company EBKM comes a new comedy about grief. Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It ingeniously incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds. You’ll want to cry. You’ll want to laugh. Welcome to the Heartbreak Hotel.