MEMOIRS OF A DRAG QUEEN Starring Amory Legato to be Presented Off-Broadway

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Following a San Antonio run, Memoirs of a Drag Queen, a new one-person musical by internationally produced composer and playwright Bernard J. Taylor, directed by Robby Vance, will make its New York debut with a four-week Off Broadway engagement at the Sargent Theatre at the American Theatre of Actors. Previews begin Wednesday, April 29, with opening night set for Friday, May 1. Produced by Bernard J. Taylor Productions, Memoirs of a Drag Queen will run through Sunday, May 24 only.

The production stars Nicolas Moncayo, a San Antonio–based performer appearing under his drag persona Amory Legato, in his New York theatrical debut. Told through story, song, and direct address to the audience, Memoirs of a Drag Queen offers an intimate, often humorous, and deeply personal exploration of identity, survival, and the art of drag performance.

Structured as a confessional memoir, Memoirs of a Drag Queen traces a performer’s journey from a shy, misunderstood childhood to self-possession and creative freedom, using music and drag as both armor and self-expression. Staged simply in the Sargent Theatre’s 65-seat space, the production places audiences in close proximity to the performer, creating an experience that feels more like a personal conversation than a traditional musical.

The show is written by Bernard J. Taylor, whose stage works have received more than 14 ATAC Awards (San Antonio’s equivalent of the Tony Awards). Taylor previously presented his one-man play Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon at the Sargent Theatre, where it received strong critical response before transferring to London.

While drawing inspiration from drag culture, Memoirs of a Drag Queen also challenges assumptions about who drag is for, presenting drag as a complex, inclusive art form that reaches beyond labels and stereotypes.

The production features sets by Bernard J. Taylor, costumes by Amory Legato and award-winning drag designer Hunsen Abequeer, and lighting & sound by X.