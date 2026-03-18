WIGS: THE PLAY! Extends Run at The PIT Loft Through Spring 2026

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Wigs: The Play! will extend its residency at The PIT Loft, continuing its run into Spring 2026 following the conclusion of its current Winter engagement.

The improvised Off-Broadway production, which first emerged last summer with performances across New York comedy and downtown theatre venues, has steadily built momentum, leading to its initial residency at The PIT Loft beginning in October. Since then, the show has continued to expand its audience and refine its format, becoming a recurring fixture at the venue.

The production's current Winter '26 residency is set to conclude on Friday, March 27, with the show returning one month later to launch its Spring residency on Friday, April 24. Wigs will continue to perform weekly on Fridays at 7:00 PM at The PIT Loft.

As the show moves into its next phase, the company has expanded its cast, adding Xander Candib, Jordan Deane, Rory Jackson, Lara Strong and Alyssa Taylor to the ensemble.

Wigs: The Play! is a 60-minute improvised theatre experience in which audience participation directly shapes each performance. Every show begins with the "Donning of the Wigs Ceremony," where a host assigns wigs selected by the audience to each performer, establishing characters that drive a fully improvised narrative. Audience members also determine the genre and setting of the evening's performance, ensuring that no two shows are alike.

The extension of the residency reflects the production's continued growth following its initial run and signals an ongoing presence at one of New York's established comedy venues. As the show heads into Spring 2026, Wigs is expected to build on its existing audience base while introducing new performers and expanding its reach.