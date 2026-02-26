Video: First Look at BURNOUT PARADISE at the Astor Place Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at footage of Burnout Paradise, now in performances at the Astor Place Theatre. Opening night is set for March 5, 2026, for a limited engagement through June 28, 2026.

Five performers. Four treadmills. One chance to beat the clock. The theatrical phenomenon from award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam is now playing Off-Broadway.

It’s a live show you’ll never forget, as the people onstage make a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks, like cooking a three-course meal and filling out a grant application... all while running on treadmills. And if they don’t complete their to-do list in one hour’s time? You can get your money back.