Video: First Look at BURNOUT PARADISE at the Astor Place Theatre
Pony Cam, the creators, is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams.
Click Here to Play the Video!
You can now get a first look at footage of Burnout Paradise, now in performances at the Astor Place Theatre. Opening night is set for March 5, 2026, for a limited engagement through June 28, 2026.
Five performers. Four treadmills. One chance to beat the clock. The theatrical phenomenon from award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam is now playing Off-Broadway.
It’s a live show you’ll never forget, as the people onstage make a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks, like cooking a three-course meal and filling out a grant application... all while running on treadmills. And if they don’t complete their to-do list in one hour’s time? You can get your money back.
Burnout Paradise is part comedy, part endurance feat, part theatrical explosion – but more than anything, it’s a euphoric, visceral celebration of our tendency to run full tilt towards life’s endless challenges. Pony Cam, the creators, is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin are the production’s understudies.