THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Extends Off-Broadway

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The Office! A Musical Parody, which was scheduled to close later this month, will extend for three more weeks in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center Off-Broadway. The closing performance is now set for Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The Office! A Musical Parody, was the first show to re-open with live actors in NYC after restrictions were lifted following the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, and features the iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. The Theater Center production allowed audiences to step into Dunder Mifflin in an immersive parody and “work” with their favorite officemates. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey – who played Pam and Angela on the iconic TV show – surprised the cast with an endorsement of the play and an appearance at a performance in May of 2022.

The Theater Center is in New York's Theater District. It hosts Perfect Crime, the longest-running play in New York City, as well as two additional parody musicals by Bob and Tobly McSmith. Singfeld! and Friends! The Musical Parody will continue in the Jerry Orbach Theatre after The Office! closes.