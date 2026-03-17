Morgan Vybihal Joins FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

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Morgan Vybihal will make her Off-Broadway debut in the company of Friends! The Musical Parody at The Jerry Orbach Theater. She joins the cast as a swing.

Morgan Vybihal (swing) received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Long Island University and was most recently seen performing at Anakeesta Mountaintop Adventure Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Other recent credits include Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), American Psycho (Courtney), Alice By Heart (Queen of Hearts), and Into The Woods (Cinderella).

Friends! The Musical Parody with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner and its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in New York City.

It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.