Video: Sneak Peek at The Public Theater's ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) in Rehearsal

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Check out this video from rehearsals for Antigone (This Play I Read in High School), running now through April 5 at the Barbaralee Theater (formerly Anspacher Theater).

Written by Anna Ziegler and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, the play is a riveting take on Sophocles’ classic that reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens.

This lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy. Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video here!