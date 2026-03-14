Review Roundup: TRASH Off-Broadway, Play Primarily in ASL

Trash, which is performed primarily in American Sign Language, is running now Off-Broadway at PAC NYC, and critics are sharing their thoughts.

Playwrights James Caverly and Andrew Morrill star as ‘Jake’ and ‘Tim,’ respectively, and they are joined by Chris Ogren as ‘Jukebox’, Rebecca Spigelman as ‘Carly’ and Vishal Vaidya as ‘Nicolas / Police Officer.’ Noah Buchholz. Trey Harrington and Jessica Ranville are understudies.

Allison Considine, New York Theatre Guide: On the surface, it’s a play about trash, but it’s really about the emotional baggage the characters carry: past scars, dating secrets, questions of identity, and feelings about what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. It’s an experience meant for participating in, so cast your vote and witness something entirely new.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: “Trash” has a plot with several strands, a number of surprises and a couple of meta-theatrical touches, involving all five cast members; much of what unfolds is determined by the audience voting (via the red/yellow cards) at crucial crossroads. It’s a lot to take in; maybe too much. That may be the point; the message that Caverly and Morrill most want to make: Look how much the Deaf have to deal with. If “Trash” is eye-opening for hearing audiences, it is also likely one of the few entertainments that Deaf people can enjoy without compromise. Captions are provided whenever the hearing characters speak in English. Even the music and the sound effects are captioned.

Zachary Stewart, TheaterMania: But our two living protagonists leave the deepest impression. Equally humorous and thoughtful, Trash is a fascinating look into the lives of Deaf men in 21st century America, where anxiety around sex, work, and a creeping sense of obsolesce is aggravated by the daily struggle of existing in a world that has been primarily designed for the hearing majority. In this stark and perilous reality, clear and effective communication is essential. Caverly and Morrill tell a story and make it count with this surprise theatrical treasure.