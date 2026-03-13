NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players Will Revive UTOPIA, LIMITED in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The finale of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 51st Season will be a brand new, fully-staged production of Gilbert & Sullivan's rarely performed Utopia, Limited; or, The Flowers of Progress. Performances begin on Saturday, April 18 through Sunday, April 19, 2026 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues).

Not seen on the NYGASP stage in 15 years, Utopia, Limited satirizes British imperialism, politics, and the craze for modernization. Set on the fictional island of Utopia, the story follows King Paramount's decision to reform his kingdom by adopting British institutions and customs. Chaos and comedy ensue as the Utopians try to imitate Victorian ideals, exposing the absurdities of both cultures.

In Utopia, Limited, Princess Zara comes home from England bursting with ideas to turn her sleepy island kingdom into a modern paradise. With the help of some overconfident British ‘experts' called The Flowers of Progress, she convinces her father, King Paramount, to run the whole country like a company—complete with shareholders and limited liability. But the grand plan quickly unravels as the islanders discover that trying to copy England isn't quite the utopia they imagined.

Artistic Director James Mills helms the new production and notes “Utopia, Limited was Gilbert & Sullivan's penultimate work, but the show does not deserve the relative obscurity to which it has been relegated. I believe audiences will be delighted with both the charming score and the hilarious dialogue.”

The cast includes Matthew Wages as the Anglophile King Paramount; Sophie Thompson as his eldest daughter Princess Zara; Vince Gover and Lance Olds are Scaphio and Phantis, the King's scheming advisors; Laura Sudduthand Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera as Princesses Nekaya and Kalyba, King Paramount's younger daughters tutored by their English governess, The Lady Sophy played by Hannah Holmes; Sam Balzac is Tarara, the public exploder. The imported British Flowers of Progress are Cameron Smith as Princess Zara's paramour Captain Fitzbattleaxe of the First Life Guards; Logan Pitts as Mr. Goldbury, a company promoter; Jack F. Murphy as Lord Dramaleigh, A British Lord Chamberlain; David Auxier as Captain Sir Edward Corcoran, K.C.B. of the Royal Navy; James LaRosa as Sir Bailey Barre, and Patrick Lord-Remmert as Mr. Blushington.

The principal cast is rounded out by Kyle Torrence as Calnyx, the Utopian Vice-Chamberlain; Hannah Eakin, Sarah Hutchison, & Caitlin Borek as Utopian Maidens Salata, Melene, and Phylla.

The ensemble includes: Louis Brogna, Julia Anne Cohen, Michael J. Connolly, Katie Hall, Maurio Hines, Mark Hosseini, Natalia Hulse, Sabrina Lopez, Monique Pelletier, Alex Poletti, and Tyler Tejada.

This production is directed by Artistic Director James Mills; Musical Director Joseph Rubin conducts the 27-piece orchestra performing a newly restored edition of Sullivan's original orchestrations. David Auxier is Co-Director/Choreographer; Laura Sudduth is Assistant Director; Scenic Design by Joshua Warner; Costume Design by Quinto Ott; Lighting Design by Benjamin Weill.