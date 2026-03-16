Alex Newell, Aneesa Folds and More to Join AMPLIFY 2026

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Maestra Music has revealed the performers and composers and lyricists for AMPLIFY 2026, its annual fundraising gala concert, taking place Monday, April 6, 2026 at City Winery NYC (25 11th Avenue, Pier 57). Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe (Death Becomes Her) and Hannah Cruz (Chess) will co-host the evening.

The 2026 Amplify concert brings together Maestras from across the nation for an unforgettable evening of electrifying performances, vibrant networking, and inspiring moments—spotlighting the women and gender-expansive musicians who help power the American theatre industry.

Featured performers include Tony Award winner Alex Newell; Aneesa Folds and Kaila Mullady (freestyle+); Mackenzie Meadows (& Juliet); Drama Desk Award winner Abby Mueller; and The Rescues — Adrianne Gonzalez (AG), Gabriel Mann, and Kyler England.

The evening will also spotlight acclaimed composers and lyricists, including two-time Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), Tony Award and Grammy nominee Amanda Green and Lortel Award winner Helen Park (Crazy Rich Asians), Richard Rodgers Award winners Veronica Mansour and abs wilson (LIGHTHOUSE), Tony Award winners Toby Marlowe and Lucy Moss (SIX), and The Rescues — Adrianne Gonzalez (AG), Gabriel Mann, and Kyler England (The Lost Boys).

The Maestra House Band will feature Lily Ling (Music Director/Piano), Elena Bonomo (Drums), Vivi Rama (Bass), Annie Taylor Sloan (Guitar) and Melissa Westgate (Cello). Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as Music Supervisor.

The Amplify Award, created in 2026, is given annually to a visionary theatre-maker or organization whose work amplifies the Maestra mission to serve underrepresented artists, including women and gender-expansive musicians, and allows audiences to see different kinds of stories and people represented on stage.

This year, the inaugural Amplify Award will be given to two-time Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, a composer, lyricist, bookwriter, performer, and activist whose many shows, recordings, public speeches, and live performances give voice to communities of people fighting for visibility and equity. In all facets of her work, Shaina’s commitment to social change through musical storytelling inspires her audiences to “keep marching on."

The Amplify Host Committee includes Sara Bareilles, Phillip Bettencourt & Jared Dworken, Lori Fineman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Paige Price, Elizabeth Salem, and Robin Skye.

Amplify 2026 is produced by Joy Huang, Laura Ivey, and Georgia Stitt and directed by Jessica Ryan. The event is presented in partnership with All Together Now and Patchmaster. Sotheby’s Emily Nice will host the live auction portion of the evening.