IT'S (NOT) ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION to be Presented by Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron will present "Difficult Conversations: Bridging the Divide," a new series of original plays. Addressing this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to writers in the DMV for inspiration and healing. Each writer featured in this series has crafted a version of a 10-minute, two-character play about a difficult conversation, mining issues of race, gender identity, politics or religion. A facilitated post-performance discussion will help audiences reflect on how we navigate the difficult terrain that has become our divided nation and community. All Difficult Conversations readings are live streamed on Creative Cauldron's YouTube channel from Creative Cauldron, 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church VA. Patrons may RSVP for tickets by 7:00 pm on the day of show to receive the link via email.

It's (Not) About the Constitution by Jean P Bordewich. April 24 at 7:30 pm

Political conflict over race and power is tragically persistent in our history and searingly contemporary. When the battle is played out at the highest levels of government - in the impeachment of a president - the stakes couldn't be higher, whether it's 1868 or 2021. The play incorporates arguments used in Andrew Johnson's 1868 impeachment trial, combined with chillingly similar lines from Senator Mitch McConnell's speech after voting to acquit President Trump. The die is cast: the national rupture over race will rage on.

Jean Parvin Bordewich (Playwright & Producer) Jean has written several plays in the last six years, including two full-length scripts based on historic events in Congress. HUNT is set during the McCarthy era of the 1950s and Now's the Time is based on events in the Reconstruction period following the Civil War. Her plays have had readings in Washington, DC, and San Francisco and been produced at the DC Fringe Festival. Jean draws from historical research and her years as a Congressional staff member, political candidate, elected official and campaign manager to bring an authentic voice to dramas played out at the highest levels of American politics. When she is not writing or producing plays, Jean works as a program officer for the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation's U.S. Democracy Program.

Angelisa Gillyard (Director) is a director, choreographer and photographer based out of Washington, DC. She co-directed the Helen Hayes nominated Day of Absence with Raymond O. Caldwell at Theater Alliance. Angelisa also directed the world premieres of Welcome to Sis' and #poolparty (Ally Theatre Company), which was recognized as a Staff Favorite by DC Metro Theatre Arts and Outstanding Production by Broadway World. She has directed productions and readings for Young Playwrights' Theater, Arena Stage, In Series, Studio Theatre, Freshh Theatre Inc., University of Maryland and Montgomery College. In addition, Angelisa has choreographed musicals, plays and operas for In Series, Ally Theatre Company, and DC metro

area high schools and colleges. Angelisa currently serves as the Director of Education and Outreach for Mosaic Theater Company. For more information visit www.angelisa.net.

Kevin E Thorne II (George T. Downing/Senator from Rhode Island) a DC based actor. His previous credits include: Mosaic Theatre Company- Fabulation or the Re-education of Undine (Flow); Keegan Theatre- As You Like it (Orlando); Spooky Action Theatre- I Killed My Mother (Clip); Synetic Theatre- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Joker/Scarecrow u/s performed); Pointless Theatre Company- Imogen (Arveragus); Discovery Theatre- Nation We Build Together (Samuel P. Leonard), Cramton 1961 (Dr. Huey P. Newton), Going The Distance (Jesse Owens). Kevin holds a BFA in Acting from Howard University.

Scott Sedar (Senator Fessenden/Senator from Kentucky) In 2019, Scott played FDR's Attorney General, Judge Francis Biddle in 1st Stage Tysons' production of Trying, a two-person play by Joanna McClelland Glass. Before that, he appeared and disappeared as the Mysterious Man and the Narrator in Ford's Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's musical, Into the Woods. His theatre credits include featured roles at most of the professional stages in Washington, DC. While confined to online appearances, Scott has collaborated with the New York Times best-selling author, Daniel Stashower, to present literary salons featuring the works of Will Rogers and Lewis Carroll for the Smithsonian Associates. In the months ahead, they will present programs on Dylan Thomas and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. sedarthestudio.com

Spencer Overton (Panelist) is the President of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, which was founded in 1970 and is America's Black think tank. He is a tenured Professor of Law at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Spencer is the author of the book Stealing Democracy: The New Politics of Voter Suppression (W.W. Norton) and several academic articles and popular commentaries on voting rights, race, and public policy, including State Power to Regulate Social Media Companies to Prevent Voter Suppression, 53 U.C. Davis Law Review 1793 (2020). In 2020, he testified before the Communications and Technology and the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittees of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on disinformation online and submitted answers to Additional Questions for the Record for that hearing, testified before the Elections Subcommittee of the House Administration Committee and submitted answers to Additional Questions for the Record, and submitted comments to the Federal Communications Commission opposing the Trump Administration's petition to prod the FCC to adopt rules that would discourage online platforms from removing disinformation that suppresses Black votes and other objectionable material. Spencer led the 2008 Obama transition team's Election Assistance Commission agency review group. Spencer has also practiced law at the firm Debevoise & Plimpton, clerked for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Damon J. Keith, and graduated with honors from both Hampton University and Harvard Law School. @SpencerOverton.

Up Next in the Series:

Blight Flight by Iyona Blake. April 30 at 7:30 pm

Erica is a single, African American mother of four and lives in an urban community. After renting her townhome for a few years, she is suddenly being displaced. Samantha, a Caucasian woman recently purchased the townhome next door with her family. As the two worlds come face to face, we will see how displacement, gentrification and racism impacts both families.

From Creative Cauldron's Founder Producing Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull: "At this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to creative artists for inspiration and healing. Each original offering in this series invites audiences to bear witness to a difficult conversation, and to open themselves to greater understanding of the harmful and seditious way that racism pervades in our society. With this pilot project, we begin our journey toward re-envisioning our role as theater makers and creative artists, and hopefully work toward a more diverse, inclusive and just artistic community."

More About the Series:

From Creative Cauldron's Founder Producing Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull: "At this challenging time of division and conflict, Creative Cauldron looks to creative artists for inspiration and healing. Each original offering in this series invites audiences to bear witness to a difficult conversation, and to open themselves to greater understanding of the harmful and seditious way that racism pervades in our society. With this pilot project, we begin our journey toward re-envisioning our role as theater makers and creative artists, and hopefully work toward a more diverse, inclusive and just artistic community."

Previous:

But Don't Believe Them by Mark Meadows and Michael Schwartz. April 9 at 7:30 pm

A 23 minute docu-concert is an artist's statement from Mark G. Meadows; a black bicultural jazz musician speaking out about the Black Lives Matter Movement. This film shares Mark's journey as he communicates through interviews and music his effort to awaken people to the need for the equality for black people living in America. www.butdontbelievethem.com

We Are Not A Monolith by Lisa Hill-Corley. April 17 at 7:30 pm

There is more than one way to be black, to exist as a black person. When does tradition or pride in heritage turn into a mandate on how to live? A Conversation about how stereotypes are formed outside and within the black community.

For more information visit: https://www.creativecauldron.org/