SONGS OF TRUTH Featuring Music From TRUTH – A MUSICAL RESURRECTION OF SOJOURNER TRUTH Begins Streaming

Creator Keni B. Fine has announced that the musical celebration Songs of Truth will debut online for global streaming access on December 9, 2025. The event will feature original songs from TRUTH – A Musical Resurrection of Sojourner Truth, an in-development musical exploring the life and legacy of Sojourner Truth.

In a statement about the work, Fine says, “TRUTH isn't just a story about the past. It's about the present and future - how we stand together today as a people, how we honor the legacies of those who spoke Truth, and how we find our own voices to call out injustice, raise spirits and build a more humane world. At a time when men in power are attempting to erase history, TRUTH brings history to life and speaks directly to the hearts and minds of the audience, illuminating the very human ‘journey of the soul’ taken by Sojourner in her lifetime, and by each of us in our lives.”

Two sold-out concerts in Richmond this November introduced audiences to the work in performances that blended multiple musical traditions while drawing directly from Sojourner Truth’s writings, speeches, and autobiography. Conceived with book, music, and lyrics by Fine, the musical places Sojourner’s voice at the center of the narrative as she returns to New York at a moment of national upheaval, confronting systems of power and articulating a message focused on justice, compassion, and shared humanity.

The November 18 performance at Révéler in Richmond’s Carytown district was filmed by Shockoe Sessions Live and produced by Shockoe Records for the December 9 online premiere. The stream will be introduced by Barbara Allen, Sojourner Truth’s sixth-generation granddaughter and legacy holder. The work features Desirée Roots as Sojourner Truth and a band led by Dr. Weldon Hill.

Throughout the concerts, the material invited audiences to experience Truth’s personal story as both historical narrative and contemporary reflection, framing her call for freedom and equality as part of a continuing struggle. Drawing on blues, gospel, jazz, and Americana influences, the songs support a theatrical portrait that explores the spiritual and civic dimensions of her advocacy.

SONGS OF TRUTH: STREAMING DETAILS

The online premiere will be available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The stream will be hosted at TRUTHthemusical.com.

