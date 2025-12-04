Tagragg Productions To Present BEYOND A CHRISTMAS CAROL

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, Tagragg Productions invites audiences to step inside the world of Charles Dickens in a richly imaginative and playful way. On, December 13, the company will debut Beyond A Christmas Carol, an outdoor theatrical journey written by award-winning playwright Tara Meddaugh and directed by Tagragg Founder and Artistic Director Erin Coulter.

Performances take place at 10:00am, 12:00pm, and 2:00pm in the heart of Middleburg. The event is free and family-friendly.

Audiences will follow the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future through five live vignette locations, where new stories inspired by Dickens' world-and especially the lives of the women connected to Ebenezer Scrooge-come to life. "Beyond a Christmas Carol is a celebration of the female figures woven through Dickens' classic tale," says Coulter. "It lets the audience experience the redemptive story of Scrooge reimagined with a fun, fanciful flair."

The immersive format turns the streets of Middleburg into a joyful, living stage. "This production is a journey-literally through Middleburg and figuratively through the world of A Christmas Carol," says Coulter. As the Spirits guide guests from scene to scene, audiences may find themselves stepping directly into the action-joining a tug-of-war with Scrooge's sister, receiving a spirited sales pitch from Scrooge's laundress, or even taste-testing Mrs. Cratchit's Christmas pudding.

The production reflects a deeply collaborative process between director and playwright. "Tara has a mind that allows for possibility and isn't constrained by reality," said Coulter. "So even with this piece, where it is based in a real time period and has a famous textual reference, she was able to find moments of play."

Meddaugh embraced the opportunity to craft a script tailored to parameters of a moving, outdoor experience. "It pushed me to think more creatively. Erin is a brilliant director and collaborator, and we had many great brainstorming conversations which helped to shape the play. She also shared insightful feedback from Tagragg actors along the way, which was additionally helpful."

Actors found the process equally exciting. "Participating in the development of a show that lives in the world of A Christmas Carol was immediately engaging," says Haley Morgan Wright (Spirit of Christmas Past). Allison Robinson (Spirit of Christmas Present) adds, "Creating something entirely new is both challenging and inspiring, and I'm grateful to be part of this unique process. It's a fun-filled experience, made even more special by working alongside an extraordinary group of people who lift each other up in ways I never could have expected."

The result is a world premiere uniquely shaped by the collaborative spirit behind it-one that embraces imagination, humor, and emotional depth while honoring the heart of Dickens' themes: generosity, compassion and transformation.