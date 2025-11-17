SONGS Of TRUTH Concert Comes to Révéler in Richmond, VA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The groundbreaking musical TRUTH will arrive in Richmond for a limited concert engagement this November, bringing to life the powerful, transcendent story of Sojourner Truth in a dynamic fusion of gospel, blues, jazz and Americana. Created by Keni B Fine, TRUTH "resurrects" Sojourner's voice and mission on stage - as she once presented it - incorporating her own words and ideas in soulful songs inspired by her life story, landmark speeches, and legacy teachings, especially her autobiography, Narrative of Sojourner Truth.

Performed at Révéler, located in Richmond's vibrant Carytown district, the evening show on Tuesday, November 18 at 7:30 PM will offer audiences a rare and timely theatrical experience, the first of its kind at Révéler. The show will be filmed by Richmond's Shockoe Sessions Live, produced by Shockoe Records, and will premiere on their Youtube Channel on December 9.

In TRUTH, Sojourner Truth returns home to New York at a pivotal moment in American history (and ours), ready to speak truth to power, challenge oppressive forces and institutions, and awaken the spirit of justice and healing. She stands up to the forces of church and state and delivers a message of freedom, compassion, and divine justice.

The show invites audiences to witness not only her triumphs and trials but her living legacy - a voice for equality, faith in action and an awakened spirit of humanity. Sojourner shares her life story as a Journey of the Soul, which all people share and can awaken to.

TRUTH features a wide swath of American musical theatre heritage with blues, gospel, jazz and Americana flavors.