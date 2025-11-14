Virginia Stage Company Celebrates the Holidays with Two Upcoming Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Virginia Stage Company will continue its holiday tradition with A Merry Little Christmas Carol and A Sherlock Carol, two festive productions written by playwright Mark Shanahan that capture the spirit of the season in very different but equally delightful ways. A Merry Little Christmas Carol, directed by Maryanne Kiley, runs December 3 – 23, and A Sherlock Carol, directed by Steve Pacek, runs December 4 – 28 at the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk.

"For many Hampton Roads families, Christmas Carol has become an annual tradition at Virginia Stage Company. This imaginative and heartwarming retelling of Charles Dickens’ timeless story follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from cold-hearted miser to compassionate man of goodwill. With humor, music, and inventive staging, the production captures the joy, laughter, and redemptive spirit of the holidays while reminding audiences of the magic that connects us all." -Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director

Returning for a second year, A Sherlock Carol has quickly established itself as another must-see holiday favorite. In this clever and thrilling sequel, an adult Tiny Tim turns to Sherlock Holmes to solve the shocking murder of Ebenezer Scrooge. What unfolds is a mystery filled with wit, wonder, and holiday spirit as the world’s greatest detective discovers that even the coldest hearts can be warmed by the season’s light. While connected by author Mark Shanahan’s inventive storytelling, audiences can enjoy A Sherlock Carol without having seen A Merry Little Christmas Carol.

“These two productions embody the heart of what makes theatre so special during the holidays,” said Producing Artistic Director [Insert Name]. “Whether you’re introducing a new generation to Dickens’ classic story or joining Sherlock Holmes on an unexpected Christmas adventure, both shows offer something for everyone.”