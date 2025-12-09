Creative Cauldron Stage Awarded Arts Fairfax Ticket & Participation Subsidy Grant

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Creative Cauldron Stage is the recipient of a $5000 Arts Fairfax Ticket and Participation Subsidy Grant. Arts Fairfax supports local arts organizations providing outstanding arts experiences for the Fairfax community.

The ticket and participation subsidy grant will support Creative Cauldron Stage’s “Artes Para Todos” programs, which provides arts workshops, classes and complimentary performances to young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools.

“This grant from Arts Fairfax will allow us to continue our work with “Artes Para Todos” students, specifically providing funding for on-site theater workshops and complimentary tickets throughout the 2025-26 season. We are extremely grateful for this support for our work providing transformational arts programming that is accessible to all ages and incomes.” Said Laura Connors Hull, Creative Cauldron Founding Artistic Director.

Central Virginia Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LIGHTNING THIEF (The Hurrah Players) 7.2% of votes 2. RIDE THE CYCLONE (Little Theatre of Norfolk) 6.2% of votes 3. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (riverside center for the performing arts) 5.8% of votes Vote Now!