Tuition-Free Classes Available For New Orleans Youth Through NOBA

The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)'s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), will hold registrations beginning January 5 for the spring 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for ages 4-18.

The NOBA Center for Dance's nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5) and Preparatory Program (ages 6-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at six NORD Rec Centers - Cut Off, Gernon Brown, Joe W. Brown, St. Bernard, Stallings St. Claude, and Tremé.

Registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Classes are held in-person during the spring (dates vary per location/class) and will culminate in April with a costumed performance as part of NOBA's Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee (payable in cash only) is due at the time of registration per type of class and center.

NOBA continues to follow local, state and federal health and safety guidelines during this COVID-19 pandemic, including all vaccine mandates. For the latest City of New Orleans guidelines, visit https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/safe-reopening/ or text COVIDNOLA to 77295 to receive alerts. Masks are required for NOBA classes and activities.

For more information about NOBA programming and class schedules, please visit www.nobadance.com or call 504.522.0996. Find NOBA on Facebook and follow @nobadance on Instagram.