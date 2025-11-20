Irene Collective To Present A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IRENE COLLECTIVE, a female driven New Orleans based theatre company will present its upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams. The production will run March 19 - April 3, 2026 at Big Couch, New Orleans in the Bywater, 1045 Desire Street. Tickets will go on sale in early 2026.

The lead cast includes Patrick Nicks (Stanley Kowalski), Lauren Guglielmello (Stella Kowalski), Jaclyn Bethany (Blanche DuBois) and Justin Davis (Harold "Mitch" Mitchell). The full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Set in post World War II New Orleans, the play tells the story of two sisters: Blanche DuBois, a former schoolteacher from Mississippi, who arrives on her sister Stella's New Orleans doorstep after suffering a series of personal losses. Her stay is met with resistance from Stella's husband, Stanley, whose domineering and volatile ways threaten, and ultimately, crush Blanche.

STREETCAR is directed by Hanna Hall with Artistic Director Jaclyn Bethany, and is sponsored by the New Orleans Theatre Association, BKE Productions, Ruth U. Fertel Foundation, Executive Producer Randy Fertel, Producer Hunter McHugh, The Jazz and Heritage Foundation, Co-Producer Robert Hughes and Associate Producer Anne Ravert. This production takes place as part of the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival. This STREETCAR will be an intimate staging (55 seats a night), and feature a diverse ensemble of New Orleans artists, musicians and performers, tickets will range from $12 for students w/ valid ID, $25 general admission, and $40 VIP. For more visit www.streetcarnola.net