Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton to Perform at Whisky-a-Go-Go on Halloween 2026

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton will be taking over LA's iconic Sunset Strip venue, the Whisky A-Go-Go, for a special Halloween performance of their GRAMMY-nominated album, Death Wish Blues.



Death Wish Blues, captures the synergy and free-flowing nature of Fish and Dayton's musical partnership - they worked with producer Jon Spencer to expand beyond the boundaries of blues, rock, soul, and Americana. The album instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts and was a #1 hit in multiple countries. The pair has graced the cover of Vintage Guitar and received high praise from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Forbes, No Depression and American Songwriter just to name a few



This year, Dayton promises to take the stage as Captain Clegg, the iconic character from his memorable Rob Zombie movies, adding a special twist to the night's festivities."I wrote, recorded, and produced original soundtracks for Rob's films, The Devils Rejects and Halloween 2, explains Dayton, but I never really get to play those songs live. Doing Captain Clegg on top of Death Wish Blues with Samantha will make for an unforgettable night at the Whisky!”

