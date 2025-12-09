The Irene Collective Reveals Cast of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Irene Collective has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming staging of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire. Directed by Hanna Hall in collaboration with Artistic Director Jaclyn Bethany, the production will open March 19 at Big Couch in New Orleans and run through April 3, 2026.

Jaclyn Bethany will appear as Blanche DuBois, with Lauren Guglielmello as Stella Kowalski, Patrick Nicks as Stanley Kowalski, and Justin Davis as Harold “Mitch” Mitchell. The ensemble includes KC Simms, Amy Le, Gil Angelo Anfone, Vanessa Curtis, Mailk Eli, Robert Hughes, and Hanna Hall. Casting is by Hunter McHugh, C.S.A.

Set in post–World War II New Orleans, the play follows Blanche DuBois, who arrives at her sister Stella’s home seeking refuge after a series of personal losses. Her presence creates escalating tension with Stella’s husband, Stanley, whose confrontations ultimately fracture Blanche’s sense of stability.

The creative team includes Production Manager Grace Curley, Assistant Stage Manager Grace Batz, Sound Designer Steve Gillaland, Lighting Designer Hunter Francisco, Associate Scenic Designer and Production Assistant Noa Berger, and Props Designer Kaitlin Lombard. Additional production team members will be announced.

The production is supported by the New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA), BKE Productions, Executive Producer Randy Fertel, Producer Hunter McHugh, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Association, Threadhead Cultural Foundation, and Associate Producers Anne Ravert and Ruth Koffman.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2026. More information is available at streetcarnola.net.

A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

