Le Petit Theatre will present Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT, directed by Ricky Graham, who will return to the company following his 2024 staging of Murder for Two. Graham will also appear onstage as Madame Arcati.

The production will follow novelist Charles Condomine as he arranges a séance for research and unexpectedly summons the ghost of his late wife, Elvira, creating conflict with his current wife, Ruth.

Graham, known to local audiences for roles including Shirley Valentine, Vera Charles in Auntie Mame, and Bette Davis in Shut Up, Sweet Charlotte, will lead an ensemble featuring Kyle Daigrepont as Dr. Bradman, Bethany Lee as Edith, Ashley Smetherman Lemmler as Mrs. Bradman, Vatican Lokey as Charles, Ashley Santos as Ruth, and Jessie Terrebonne as Elvira. “Blithe Spirit is a comedy ahead of its time, which is why it feels so fresh and funny today, despite its 84 years,” said A.J. Allegra, Artistic Director. “We have assembled a cast of New Orleans' very finest actors, all led by perhaps the funniest man in New Orleans theatre history: Ricky Graham.”

The creative team includes Andre LaSalle (scenic design), Kaci Thomassie (costume design), Dan Zimmer (lighting design), Jamie Doyle (sound design), Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (properties design), and Laurin Hart (wig, hair, and makeup design). The production will explore Coward’s farcical conceit of a love triangle that persists across life and afterlife, driven by misunderstandings and escalating attempts to resolve the situation.

Cast

Ricky Graham (Madame Arcati); Kyle Daigrepont (Dr. Bradman); Bethany Lee (Edith); Ashley Smetherman Lemmler (Mrs. Bradman); Vatican Lokey (Charles); Ashley Santos (Ruth); Jessie Terrebonne (Elvira).

Ticket Information

Performances will run January 8–25, 2026. Opening night is Friday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a Saturday matinee on January 24 at 2 p.m. A student matinee will take place Thursday, January 15 at 10 a.m. Single tickets range from $35–$85, with $15 student tickets available for all performances. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office for a 20% discount.

Le Petit Theatre is located at 616 St. Peter Street in New Orleans. Tickets and information are available through the box office at 504-522-2081.

Season Information

Single-show tickets are now available for BLITHE SPIRIT, Guys and Dolls, God of Carnage, and Once, along with 4-Play and Pick 3 packages for the 2025–26 season.

