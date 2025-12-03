Jefferson Performing Arts Welcomes Gary Rucker As New Creative & Managing Director

🎭 NEW! New Orleans Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jefferson Performing Arts has announced that acclaimed local theatre leader Gary Rucker, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, has joined the organization as Creative & Managing Director of the Westwego Performing Arts Theatre.

With more than two decades of directing, producing, and performing experience across the Greater New Orleans theatre community, Rucker brings a celebrated artistic voice and proven leadership to Jefferson Performing Arts as the organization embarks on a new chapter of growth.

A native of New Orleans, he received his MFA in Acting from the University of New Orleans, where he was a member of the Resident Acting Company. He has performed, directed, and produced theater on just about every stage in the Greater New Orleans Area. A graduate of Brother Martin High School and NOCCA, he has enjoyed opportunities all over the country including one national tour, as well as Baton Rouge, Jackson, Mississippi and Castine, Maine.

In his new role, he will oversee operations and programming for Jefferson Performing Arts' Westwego venues, as well as guide production planning and execution for JPA's season-wide performances and special events.

“Gary's track record of artistic excellence, community building, and operational leadership makes him an extraordinary addition to our team,” said Rob DeViney, Executive Director of Jefferson Performing Arts. “His passion for developing high-quality theatre aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome him as we strengthen our footprint in Westwego and continue raising the bar for performing arts across the region.”

Founder and Artistic Director Dennis Assaf also praised the addition: “I have watched Gary's growth as an artist and leader for many years, and his commitment to elevating theatre in our region is undeniable. His energy, creativity, and professionalism will be invaluable as we broaden our artistic vision and continue serving our community with excellence.”

Widely respected for his work at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts and throughout the region, Rucker expressed enthusiasm for the transition. “Joining Jefferson Performing Arts at this exciting moment is an honor. “I look forward to helping shape the creative vision in Westwego, supporting the organization's mission, and continuing to bring high-quality theatre to our community.”

“As Jefferson Performing Arts prepares for upcoming renovations, new programming initiatives, and expanded community engagement, Rucker's appointment reinforces our dedication to artistic innovation and organizational advancement,” says JPA Board President David Haydel.

About Jefferson Performing Arts

Jefferson Performing Arts is dedicated to enriching Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region by providing diverse, accessible, and high-quality performing arts experiences. Through theatrical productions, educational programs, and community partnerships, Jefferson Performing Arts supports cultural development and fosters creativity for all ages.